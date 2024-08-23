U.S. Army chooses Sierra Nevada as lead integrator for ISR transformation

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Bombardier WASHINGTON. The U.S. Army chose the Sierra Nevada Corporation to be the lead system integrator for its High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES), a program the Army is fielding in order to realize transformational increases in speed, range, payload, and endurance for Army aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

According to the announcement from the Army, the initial award on the 12-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract is $93.5 million, with an overall ceiling of $991.3 million over the life of the program.

Army officials assert that the HADES program's higher airspeeds and increased endurance will facilitate aerial ISR coverage for a much larger geographical area and will mean the ability to deploy anywhere in the world within days instead of the current transitional period of several weeks.

“HADES is the centerpiece of the Army’s long-promised aerial ISR transformation strategy,” said Lt. Gen. Anthony Hale, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2. “HADES allows the Army to fly higher, faster and farther, which directly impacts our ability to see and sense deeper, delivering an organic capability in line with the Secretary of the Army’s number-one operational imperative – deep sensing.”

HADES prototypes will be the first Army-owned large-cabin business jets used for the purpose of aerial ISR.