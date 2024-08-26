Military Embedded Systems

First EagleEye radar for U.S. Army’s Gray Eagle drone built by General Atomics

News

August 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) built the first EagleEye multi-mode radar that will be used on the U.S. Army's fleet of Gray Eagle Extended Range Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The EagleEye radar will be included in the initial configuration of the new Gray Eagle 25M (GE 25M) UAS, the statement reads. The U.S. Army National Guard has ordered 12 GE 25M units.

The radar features Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for high-resolution imagery in challenging weather conditions and introduces radar-based Full-Motion Video (FMV) capability called “Video SAR” for the first time on the Gray Eagle platform, GA-ASI says. Additionally, the system integrates real-time Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) software with the goal of improving target detection range.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Machine Learning
Unmanned
Image via Leonardo
News
Detect and avoid system validated for uncrewed aircraft integration in Europe

December 02, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Ovzon
News
SATCOM solution tested with drone vehicle by Ovzon in demo for Sweden

December 02, 2024

More Comms