First EagleEye radar for U.S. Army’s Gray Eagle drone built by General Atomics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) built the first EagleEye multi-mode radar that will be used on the U.S. Army's fleet of Gray Eagle Extended Range Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The EagleEye radar will be included in the initial configuration of the new Gray Eagle 25M (GE 25M) UAS, the statement reads. The U.S. Army National Guard has ordered 12 GE 25M units.

The radar features Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for high-resolution imagery in challenging weather conditions and introduces radar-based Full-Motion Video (FMV) capability called “Video SAR” for the first time on the Gray Eagle platform, GA-ASI says. Additionally, the system integrates real-time Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) software with the goal of improving target detection range.