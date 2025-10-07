Military Embedded Systems

Networking architecture pact signed between U.S. Army and Pacific Defense

October 07, 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. The U.S. Army has awarded Pacific Defense a multiyear contract for the Army’s C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Mounted Common Infrastructure (MCI), what the company calls a major part of the Army’s acceleration of networked warfighting capabilities.  

The company’s announcement states that under the contract from the Army's Program Executive Office C3N, Pacific Defense will deliver CMFF MCI systems beginning in November 2025 to support soldier experimentation, software integration, and user interface development that is intended to lead to full vehicle-mounted soldier evaluations in 2026.

Pacific Defense information notes that CMFF MCI spans both ground and aviation platforms and includes plans for integration of capability including communications, command and control (C2), assured PNT (APNT), and electronic warfare/signals intelligence, all integrated into one standardized A-kit vehicle envelope (SAVE)-compliant chassis via plug-in-cards. As a CMFF MCI integrator, Pacific Defense will partner with the Army to accelerate insertion of these capabilities into missions using a wide array of industry and government sources for critical mission hardware and software modules.

Pacific Defense says that it will be assisted in the CMFF MCI effort by Thales Defense & Security Inc., BAE Systems, Palantir, MAXISIQ, Regal Technology Partners, and STC, an Arcfield company.

