New i3 processor version added to high performance PC104 embedded computer line

Press Release

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, has announced a new quad-core i3 processor version added to their family of PCIe/104 computers

This new model of their “Sabertooth” embedded computer features a three-bank expansion combined with Intel’s “Coffee Lake Refresh” i3 processor in a very small package (3.8 x 3.6 x 1.7”). The Sabertooth includes on-board 128 GB NVMe SSD storage, Ethernet, TPM 2.0 security, GPIO and USB ports, as well as a SATA port for off-board storage.

High performance at the edge

This new Sabertooth version features a 9th generation Intel i3 quad core processor, expanding on the successful Xeon-based Sabertooth models. In addition, a 3-bank stack-down connector provides wide bandwidth expansion capability with its x16 PCIe Gen 3 bus. This supports connection of peripherals and compute-offload devices such as GPUs, FPGA, or 10 GbE network devices.

The high performance processing is complemented with up to 16 GB memory and soldered down 128 GB NVMe fast read/write storage. “In applications that require high amounts of processing at the edge, the Sabertooth delivers,” said Len Crane, VersaLogic’s President.

For applications requiring the highest throughput, the Xeon-based 6-core version with up to 32 GB of ECC memory is also available.

Connectivity

In addition to x16 PCIe lanes, the expansion connector supports 4 PCIe x1, USB, and SM Bus. Other interfaces include SATA III, USB 3.2, Gigabit Ethernet, serial, I2C, GPIO, and Mini DisplayPort connections.

Compact and tough

The Sabertooth is a compact PC104 format solution, measuring only 96 x 90 x 43 mm. It provides very high performance for space-limited applications. In addition, the Sabertooth is designed and tested for full industrial temperature (-40° to +85°C) operation and meets MIL-STD-202H specifications for shock and vibration.

Long-term availability

Like other VersaLogic products, the Sabertooth is designed from the ground up for long-term availability (10+ year typical production lifecycle).

Modifications

Modifications to the off-the-shelf product are available for the Sabertooth, even in low OEM quantities. Modifications include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, etc.

Availability

13 versions of the Sabertooth are available now. Contact [email protected] for ordering and more information.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.