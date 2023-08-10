Military Embedded Systems

Fast jet radome flight test conducted by QinetiQ, BAE Systems

August 10, 2023

Fast jet radome flight test conducted by QinetiQ, BAE Systems
Photo courtesy Qinetiq

LONDON, United Kingdom. An RJ100 aircraft that was equipped with the combat aircraft nose system known as the fast jet radome underwent a successful flight test through QinetiQ’s Airborne Technology Demonstrator (ATD) in alliance with BAE Systems, Qinetiq announced in a statement.

The effort is part of a long-term partnering agreement with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD).

"Using an RJ100 airframe, the addition of the radome is just the latest in a series of modifications to this platform," the statement reads. "Transformed into a flying laboratory and classroom, the ATD provides power and data backbones and multiple flexible workstations to enable research and development projects to be quickly and easily integrated."

