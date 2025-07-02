Military Embedded Systems

Ground-based radar system for Romania to be developed by Northrop Grumman, ROMARM

July 02, 2025

Dan Taylor

Ground-based radar system for Romania to be developed by Northrop Grumman, ROMARM
Image via Northrop Grumman

BUCHAREST, Romania. Northrop Grumman signed a memorandum of understanding with Romanian defense company ROMARM to jointly offer a ground-based radar system to the Romanian Air Force, the company announced in a statement.

The proposed system is intended to provide 360-degree surveillance and fire control capabilities for air and missile defense, and will be designed to interoperate with NATO command-and-control networks, including those used by the United States, the statement reads.

Northrop Grumman says the radar system is expected to detect and track advanced airborne threats, and the collaboration with ROMARM will focus on delivering a ready solution tailored to Romania’s defense needs. The radar offering builds on Northrop’s existing portfolio of land and maritime sensors, which are in use by several allied nations.

ROMARM, a state-owned enterprise, serves as a major contributor to Romania’s domestic defense industrial base. The partnership aims to enhance Romania’s defense readiness while supporting local industry participation, the statement adds.

