Times Microwave launches Levitate cable assembly product for military, commercial RF

Product

March 09, 2026

Image: Times Microwave Systems

WALLINGFORD, Conn. RF and microwave interconnect solution provider Times Microwave Systems launched its Levitate cable assembly line, aimed at use in both military and commercial RF systems. 

The Levitate line of products has ultra-lightweight construction with minimal signal loss, which can make it useful in avionics applications across uncrewed aerial system (UAS) Groups 1 through 5.

“The Levitate product line fills a real gap in the airframe and avionics community, specifically in the [UAS] market,” says Matthew Radicchi, Director, Market Intelligence for Times Microwave Systems. “This new line exhibits the perfect blend of cost, performance, and availability, providing customers with a lightweight solution that supports the aggressive needs of today’s demands.”

The Levitate family is intended to serve a wide range of airborne applications -- including flight control, communications, and surveillance -- and is engineered to maintain reliable performance in demanding operating environments.

