Counter-small UAS accord signed between PAR Government Systems and AFRL

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ROME, N.Y. Information-technology provider PAR Government Systems announced what company officials called the largest single-contract award in PAR’s history: A $490.4 million ID/IQ contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Information Directorate.

Under the terms of the contract, PAR will provide research, design, prototyping, testing, operational evaluation, experimentation, integration, technical installation, transition, and support for the AFRL's counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) software, hardware, and technical documentation program.

Work on the contract -- expected to be a six-year ordering period -- will be performed in Rome, New York, the home of both PAR Government Systems and the AFRL.