Counter-UAS sensors, C2 platform demonstrated at U.S. military exercise by BlueHalo

ARLINGTON, Virginia. BlueHalo demonstrated its VigilantHalo command-and-control (C2) platform and a suite of counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) sensors during Desert Guardian 1.0, an exercise hosted by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at Fort Drum, New York, the company announced in a statement.

VigilantHalo integrates data from multiple sensors into a single interface, improving airspace awareness and enabling beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) tracking of UAS threats, the company says. Designed for use in military, government, and commercial applications, the system is built on a secure architecture that supports mobile, cloud, and fixed-site operations, providing users with airspace control in various settings, the statement reads.

During the event, BlueHalo also demonstrated its layered C-UAS solutions, including the Titan-SV system for radio-frequency (RF) detection and tracking, the LOCUST Directed Energy Laser Weapon System for hard-kill engagements, and the Freedom Eagle missile system for countering larger air threats. These technologies aim to enhance real-time decision-making, the company adds.

Desert Guardian 1.0 provided an opportunity to evaluate these systems in operational environments, highlighting their capabilities for CENTCOM leaders and operators, the statement says.