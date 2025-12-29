Military Embedded Systems

High-power laser defense system delivered to Israeli Defense Forces

December 29, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Rafael

HAIFA, Israel. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Israel Ministry of Defense have delivered the first operational Iron Beam high-power laser system to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the company announced in a statement.

The Iron Beam system is designed to intercept rockets, mortars, and uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) using a directed-energy laser, according to the statement. It will be integrated into the Israeli Air Force’s air-defense network as part of the country’s multi-layered aerial defense architecture, complementing existing systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow.

According to Rafael, Iron Beam employs a high-energy laser and electro-optical targeting system to engage airborne threats with precision at extended ranges. The Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development led the program in collaboration with Rafael as the main contractor, along with partners including Elbit Systems, SCD, and Shafir Systems.

Featured Companies

RAFAEL

