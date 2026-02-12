Military Embedded Systems

Non-kinetic counter-drone system demonstrated against swarms in U.S. Army test by Raytheon

February 12, 2026

Image via RTX

TUCSON, Arizona. Raytheon demonstrated its Coyote Block 3 Non-Kinetic system in a recent United States Army event, where the company says the interceptor defeated multiple drone swarms and supported recovery for reuse, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon says the Coyote Block 3 Non-Kinetic is a counter-unmanned aircraft system designed to loiter and engage drone swarms using a non-kinetic payload intended to reduce the risk of collateral damage, the statement reads. The company says the system can be recalled and redeployed for additional engagements, the statement adds.

Raytheon says it also produces kinetic and non-kinetic Coyote variants and that the systems are intended to engage small to large drone threats at extended ranges and higher altitudes, the statement reads. The company adds that it recently received its largest counter-drone contract to date under the Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS) program and is investing in production and performance upgrades for the kinetic variant, the statement reads.

