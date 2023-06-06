Short-range air defense systems fielded in Baltic region by Northrop Grumman

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. Northrop Grumman has fielded its Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which is intended to provide air and missile defense interoperability among the Baltic states, NATO, and U.S. forces, the company announced in a statement. The system, which provides command and control for collective short-range air defense (SHORAD) systems, will be utilized for counter uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) and SHORAD missions.

The deployment is part of Northrop Grumman's efforts to modernize the Baltic region's air defense and C-UAS capabilities in coordination with the U.S. European Command's Integrated Air and Missile Defense Plan, the statement reads, adding that the company also conducted FAAD C2 training with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian armies in the Baltic region to aid their integration with modern NATO air defenses.

The FAAD C2 is designed to track data from various sources to generate a single integrated air picture, according to the company. The situational awareness provided includes both the local air picture and the status of SHORAD weapons in theater, the statement adds.