Autonomous systems producers supporting SOF Week 2025 (video)

Dawn Zoldi, Col., USAF (ret) and Publisher, Autonomy Global with SOF Week Show Daily Chief Editor John McHale SOF WEEK 2025 Tampa, Florida. Dawn Zoldi, Col. USAF (ret.), Publisher of Autonomy Global covers how autonomous systems are a growing area of USSOCOM’s arsenal and how uncrewed systems designers are supporting SOF Week 2025 with SOF Week Show Daily Chief Editor John McHale.

Zoldi will be hosting a panel on Tuesday, May 6 at the Quantum Systems booth (#2115) at 3 pm EDT with experts from Echodyne, D-Fend Solutions, Red Cat, Palladyne AI, Carahsoft; DroneShield; and Heven Drones and McHale from the SOF Week Show Daily.