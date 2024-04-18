Long-range reconnaissance drone to be developed by AV, Parry Labs

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment and Parry Labs will team up to develop and integrate a modular, next-generation uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) for the U.S. Army's Long Range Reconnaissance program, the companies announced in a statement.

The collaboration aims to incorporate digital engineering, software, and mission system hardware into AeroVironment's P550 UAS, the statement reads. Under the agreement, Parry Labs will contribute its expertise in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to provide an open, intelligent software stack and hardware optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C), according to the companies.

The P550 UAS is engineered to support quick and secure mission upgrades and component replacements, and is tailored for long-range reconnaissance missions with capabilities for advanced autonomy and payload versatility, the statement reads.