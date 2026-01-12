MOSA aligned systems for Army offered by Parry Labs and AeroVironment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. Parry Labs announced it is teaming with AeroVironment to design, develop, and integrate modular open systems approach (MOSA) aligned digital engineering, software, and mission system hardware for the U.S. Army's P550 uncrewed aerial system (UAS), a key part of the Army's Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program.

The all-battery electric P550 -- with which AeroVironment won a three-year contract with the U.S. Army in late 2025 -- enables long-range intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities alongside lethal effects used in the LRR mission.

The Parry Labs announcement states that as mission systems integrator, it is leveraging its mission system components to ensure that the P550 UAS can evolve with the mission and interoperate across the family of systems. For this program, Parry Labs says that it is providing expertise in model-based systems engineering (MBSE) development and open software operating environments to accompany AeroVironment's implementation of the capabilities required by the LRR program and enable future integration of new capabilities.

Parry's offering includes the STRATIA environment, which is its digital infrastructure that enables rapid integration of command and control (C2), autonomy, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the edge for uncrewed syatems.