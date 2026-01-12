Military Embedded Systems

MOSA aligned systems for Army offered by Parry Labs and AeroVironment

News

January 12, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MOSA aligned systems for Army offered by Parry Labs and AeroVironment
Image: AeroVironment

ALEXANDRIA, Va. Parry Labs announced it is teaming with AeroVironment to design, develop, and integrate modular open systems approach (MOSA) aligned digital engineering, software, and mission system hardware for the U.S. Army's P550 uncrewed aerial system (UAS), a key part of the Army's Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program. 

The all-battery electric P550 -- with which AeroVironment won a three-year contract with the U.S. Army in late 2025 -- enables long-range intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities alongside lethal effects used in the LRR mission.  

The Parry Labs announcement states that as mission systems integrator, it is leveraging its mission system components to ensure that the P550 UAS can evolve with the mission and interoperate across the family of systems. For this program, Parry Labs says that it is providing expertise in model-based systems engineering (MBSE) development and open software operating environments to accompany AeroVironment's implementation of the capabilities required by the LRR program and enable future integration of new capabilities. 

Parry's offering includes the STRATIA environment, which is its digital infrastructure that enables rapid integration of command and control (C2), autonomy, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the edge for uncrewed syatems.

 

Featured Companies

Parry Labs

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Expanded sonobuoy dispensing system tested on MQ-9B SeaGuardian

January 14, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

January 14, 2026

More Comms