Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9A flown in training exercises for U.S. Marine Corps

News

March 31, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9A flown in training exercises for U.S. Marine Corps
Photo courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) recently used an MQ-9A uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC) during an exercise, the company announced in a statement.

The company is working with the Marine Corps on a series of service-level training exercises using the drone at Twentynine Palms in California, which allows the Marines to "begin integrating Group 5 unmanned aircraft into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time," the statement reads.

GA-ASI first started flying the MQ-9A on Feb. 3.

"The SLTE Program consists of a series of exercises, including the live-fire Integrated Training Exercise (ITX), Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR TE), and Force-on-Force (FoF) MAGTF Warfighting Exercise (MWX)," the statement adds. "MAGTFTC executes the SLTE Program, which includes simulated and live-fire armed exercises, to enhance the readiness of the Fleet Marine Forces and support the Marine Corps’ responsibilities to national security."

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
News
Autonomous-flight company will use safety-critical RTOS in initial design

March 29, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy UK Ministry of Defence
News
UK military experimenting with drones in future urban combat ops

March 31, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Raytheon
News
SPY-6 radar contract from U.S. Navy won by Raytheon

March 30, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
(Stock image)
News
Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD

March 27, 2023
More Cyber