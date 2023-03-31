MQ-9A flown in training exercises for U.S. Marine Corps

MQ-9A flown in training exercises for U.S. Marine CorpsNews
March 31, 2023
SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) recently used an MQ-9A uncrewed aerial system (UAS) to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command (MAGTFTC) during an exercise, the company announced in a statement.
The company is working with the Marine Corps on a series of service-level training exercises using the drone at Twentynine Palms in California, which allows the Marines to "begin integrating Group 5 unmanned aircraft into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time," the statement reads.
GA-ASI first started flying the MQ-9A on Feb. 3.
"The SLTE Program consists of a series of exercises, including the live-fire Integrated Training Exercise (ITX), Marine Littoral Regiment Training Exercise (MLR TE), and Force-on-Force (FoF) MAGTF Warfighting Exercise (MWX)," the statement adds. "MAGTFTC executes the SLTE Program, which includes simulated and live-fire armed exercises, to enhance the readiness of the Fleet Marine Forces and support the Marine Corps’ responsibilities to national security."
