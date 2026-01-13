MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones to be bought by Germany

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. Germany and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) are procuring eight MQ-9B SeaGuardian remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., the company announced in a statement.

The program includes four certifiable ground control stations, with first delivery expected in 2028, the statement reads. The company says the MQ-9B SeaGuardian is intended for missions including maritime surveillance and security, and can be controlled via satellite links and equipped with de-icing for operations in cold climates. SeaGuardian carries two multi-mode surface-search radars for wide-area maritime surveillance, with an option to add anti-submarine warfare capability, according to the statement. The company adds that its Detect and Avoid System is designed to support flight in unsegregated airspace for domestic operations.

The acquisition was negotiated on Germany’s behalf by NSPA under a contractual framework developed through the MQ-9 Support Partnership, the company says.