Shield AI showcases V-BAT Tactical UAS and Hivemind AI at SOF Week 2025 (video)

May 08, 2025

John M. McHale III

At SOF Week 2025, Heath Niemi, vice president of Strategic Engagement at Shield AI, highlights the capabilities of the V-BAT tactical uncrewed aerial system - a Group 3 vertical take off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) equipped with Shield AI’s proprietary Hivemind autonomous pilot software.

Designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), targeting and battle damage assessment, the latest version of V-BAT supports operations in Ukraine and beyond without needing launch or recovery equipment. Niemi discusses how Special Operations Forces (SOF) leaders are responding to Shield AI’s scalable, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools that deliver critical intelligence to operators on the front line.

Click here or above to watch.

For more coverage on militaryembedded.com on Shield AI, click here.

 

 

 

Shield AI

Unmanned - ISR
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
