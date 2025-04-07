Autonomous-ship tech shown at Sea-Air-Space 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Sea Castle image: Leidos

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Leidos is exhibiting what it says is its entire suite of offerings in the area of autonomous vessels at this week's Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition.

According to Leidos's preshow publicity, its suite of autonomous systems -- which leans into the company's "Trusted Mission AI" work -- expands the idea of autonomous ships beyond large surface vessels into smaller surface vessels and undersea capabilities.