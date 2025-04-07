Autonomous-ship tech shown at Sea-Air-Space 2025

Autonomous-ship tech shown at Sea-Air-Space 2025News
April 07, 2025
SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Leidos is exhibiting what it says is its entire suite of offerings in the area of autonomous vessels at this week's Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition.
According to Leidos's preshow publicity, its suite of autonomous systems -- which leans into the company's "Trusted Mission AI" work -- expands the idea of autonomous ships beyond large surface vessels into smaller surface vessels and undersea capabilities.
The company said that it will be showing its suite of autonomous systems, which includes: Sea Archer, a fast, mission-flexible, small uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) that provides surface and undersea warfare support and contested logistics at scale; Sea Castle, a force multiplier for unmanned undersea vessels (UUVs), providing in-water recharging, data transfer, and mission updates without breaking the surface; Sea Ranger, a larger highly autonomous vehicle designed to execute intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and disrupt enemy operations without putting sailors in harm's way; Sea Specter, a stealthy, long-range maritime platform that navigates undetected while delivering critical supplies and firepower deep into contested waters; the Acoustic Device Countermeasure Mark 5 (ADC MK5), the U.S. Navy’s next-generation, autonomous torpedo countermeasure designed to enhance submarine defense, adaptable for other applications; and the Leidos Acoustic Vector Sensor (LAVS), a small 3D directional sensing solution for ocean surveillance, marine mammal monitoring, and situational awareness.
Sea-Air-Space showgoers may see the Leidos offerings at Booth #1125.