DriX H-9 uncrewed surface vessel to support French hydrographic surveys

News

January 08, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Exail

BREST, France. France’s hydrographic and oceanographic service Shom has selected Exail’s DriX H-9 uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to expand its hydrographic and oceanographic survey capacity, the company announced in a statement.

The purchase follows Shom’s delivery and operational use of a DriX H-8 ordered in December 2024, which Shom says informed its decision to add another uncrewed platform. Exail says the DriX H-9 is intended to increase endurance, autonomy, and flexibility for survey operations, with up to 20 days of autonomy depending on payload.

Shom plans to deploy the DriX H-9 either from shore or from its hydrographic and oceanographic vessel Beautemps-Beaupre, the statement reads. Shom also says the USV can operate alongside its DriX H-8, and that it expects to deploy the DriX H-9 from the Brest naval base for missions reaching survey areas in the English Channel and the Atlantic Ocean.

Exail says the collaboration is aimed at supporting the evolution of France’s hydrographic capabilities.

