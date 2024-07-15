Military Embedded Systems

eVTOL company wins two UAS contracts for Australian defense force

News

July 15, 2024

Quantum Systems image

MOORPARK, Calif. Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company Quantum-Systems won two contracts totaling $60.92 million (AUD $90 million) to provide the Australian Defense Force (ADF) with Vector/Scorpion 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) and a support contract for the provision of training, maintenance, engineering, supply and logistics, and support services. 

According to the company's announcement, the Vector 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL UAS is a rucksack-portable, real-time, high-resolution video for surveillance and reconnaissance missions that can be set up in three minutes and can take off and land in confined spaces without additional tools or equipment. The company states that the UAS can alternatively be configured as the Scorpion multicopter by removing the wings and tail and attaching a separate set of booms and props.

The acquisition and support contracts will have significant work and delivery elements performed by Quantum-Systems Australia in Redbank, Queensland.

Delivery on the contracts will begin April 2025, with support services continuing into 2031.

Featured Companies

Quantum-Systems

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
RTX image
News
Anti-UAS industry set to hit over $7 billion by 2029, says market study

October 21, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms