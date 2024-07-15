eVTOL company wins two UAS contracts for Australian defense force

News

Quantum Systems image MOORPARK, Calif. Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company Quantum-Systems won two contracts totaling $60.92 million (AUD $90 million) to provide the Australian Defense Force (ADF) with Vector/Scorpion 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) and a support contract for the provision of training, maintenance, engineering, supply and logistics, and support services.

According to the company's announcement, the Vector 2-in-1 fixed-wing eVTOL UAS is a rucksack-portable, real-time, high-resolution video for surveillance and reconnaissance missions that can be set up in three minutes and can take off and land in confined spaces without additional tools or equipment. The company states that the UAS can alternatively be configured as the Scorpion multicopter by removing the wings and tail and attaching a separate set of booms and props.

The acquisition and support contracts will have significant work and delivery elements performed by Quantum-Systems Australia in Redbank, Queensland.

Delivery on the contracts will begin April 2025, with support services continuing into 2031.