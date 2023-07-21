EW jamming pod tested on remotely piloted aircraft for U.S. Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 Electronic Warfare Countermeasure Pod, supplied by the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), onto a U.S. Air Force remotely piloted aircraft, according to a recent statement by the company.

The Angry Kitten EW Pod has been previously deployed on other Department of Defense systems, such as F-16s. The integration onto the remotely piloted aircraft was done in nine months under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), the statement reads.

The flight marks the first instance of the Angry Kitten Pod being used on an Air Force platform, the company says. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the Air Force intends to carry out further flights using the Angry Kitten Pods to develop optimal tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to explore its EW capabilities, according to the statement.