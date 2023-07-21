Military Embedded Systems

EW jamming pod tested on remotely piloted aircraft for U.S. Air Force

News

July 21, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 Electronic Warfare Countermeasure Pod, supplied by the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), onto a U.S. Air Force remotely piloted aircraft, according to a recent statement by the company.

The Angry Kitten EW Pod has been previously deployed on other Department of Defense systems, such as F-16s. The integration onto the remotely piloted aircraft was done in nine months under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), the statement reads.

The flight marks the first instance of the Angry Kitten Pod being used on an Air Force platform, the company says. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the Air Force intends to carry out further flights using the Angry Kitten Pods to develop optimal tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to explore its EW capabilities, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Test
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms