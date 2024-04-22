Loitering munitions with extended range bought by the U.S. Marine Corps

Military Embedded Systems

April 22, 2024

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Marine Corps chose AeroVironment's Switchblade 300 Block 20 for the initial phase of the Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program, the company announced in a statement.

This loitering munition system is designed to enhance anti-armor and anti-personnel capabilities at the tactical level, the company says, adding that the Switchblade 300 Block 20 system will be individually operated and man-portable, offering Marines precision-guided firepower capable of engaging targets beyond line of sight.

This integration into the OPF-L program aims to equip Marines with a reliable means of rapid target engagement while reducing risk of collateral damage and lessening exposure to hostile fire, the statement reads.

AeroVironment says the system, which includes an explosively formed penetrator warhead for armor penetration, features improved target attack angles and extended battery life and communication range. The Switchblade 300 has been part of U.S. military operations since 2012.

