AI decision company renews USAF operational readiness contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

PASADENA, Calif. Artificial intelligence (AI) decision intelligence company Virtualitics announced the renewal of its Automated Master Storage Planning (A-MSP) operational deployment contract with the U.S. Aor Force (USAF) as part of a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award.

The Virtualitics announcement of the contract renewal states that the Phase III designation proves the maturity and commercial readiness of A-MSP, moving beyond research and development into full operational deployment; the Air Force is attempting to enhance its readiness posture by using the Virtualitics tools to optimize munitions storage operations through advanced AI and data-driven analytics.

According to the announcement, the A-MSP solution -- part of Virtualitics' Integrated Readiness Optimization (IRO) Materiel product suite that is designed to optimize inventory storage and movement under stringent warehousing and safety constraints -- is aimed at dramatically reducing the time required for munitions personnel to respond to operational requirements and increasing organizations' safety posture by reducing the potential for human error in complex calculations.