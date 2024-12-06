Military Embedded Systems

LITENING targeting pod data links upgraded by Northrop Grumman for U.S. Marine Corps

December 06, 2024

U.S. Marine Corps photo

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Northrop Grumman won a contract to provide Advanced Tactical Data Links (ATDL) for LITENING electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) targeting pods on U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The ATDL is the first tactical aircraft data link to incorporate the Bandwidth Efficient Common Data Link (BE-CDL) waveform, which increases data transfer speeds and enhances interoperability, the statement reads. The updated data link allows secure, two-way transmission of video, images, and metadata, enabling air and ground operators to view the same live video feed simultaneously and make faster decisions during missions, the company says.

This enhancement replaces the Plug-and-Play II data link and can be integrated into fourth-generation or newer LITENING pods, including various existing variants. It also includes a software-defined radio, wideband antenna, and improved data recorder to support modern mission requirements, the company says.

The LITENING pod is used for precision targeting, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. More than 900 units have been delivered to U.S. and international customers, according to the statement.

