AI-enabled UAS platforms garner $8.8 million DoD contract

News

December 23, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy XTEND

HERNDON, Va. Autonomy company XTEND, which deals in artificial intelligence (AI) and tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS) solutions, won a contract worth $8.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD) to deliver precision strike indoor & outdoor (PSIO) small UASs (sUAS).

According to the announcement from XTEND, its PSIO sUAS -- which it has been working on for two years with IWTSD -- integrates advanced AI with precise operational functionality that enables military units to execute complex missions effectively, even in the most demanding scenarios.

The PSIO sUAS is reported to be the first DoD-approved system in the indoor/outdoor category for a flying loitering munition platform, as it uses cutting-edge AI to enable real-time, high-precision strike capabilities across both urban and open-field environments with minimal human intervention. 

The DoD award follows the successful completion of rigorous live-fire testing and safety evaluations; deliveries are slated to begin in the first part of 2025.

