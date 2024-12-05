Military Embedded Systems

Chinook helicopters ordered by U.S. Army in latest modernization effort

News

December 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Chinook helicopters ordered by U.S. Army in latest modernization effort
Image via Boeing

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. Boeing won a $135 million contract from the U.S. Army to deliver three additional CH-47F Block II Chinooks, the company announced in a statement.

This Lot 3 order is part of the Army's broader plan to modernize its heavy-lift helicopter fleet and move toward full-rate production of the CH-47F Block II program, the statement reads. Boeing is currently contracted for nine Block II Chinooks out of a potential 465 aircraft in the Army’s current fleet.

The CH-47F Block II features drivetrain and airframe enhancements that add 4,000 pounds to the aircraft’s maximum gross weight and significantly improve its lift capacity, Boeing says. Updates to the fuel system also extend the aircraft's mission radius for nearly all payloads, according to the company.

Boeing delivered the first two Block II aircraft earlier this year, and funding for three additional helicopters has already been secured by Congress for the next production lot, the company says. The Block II configuration is designed to sustain the Army’s heavy-lift capabilities for at least four more decades, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
SeaGuardian drone selected for Japan's long-endurance UAV program

December 04, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Embraer
News
SABER M200 Vigilante radar to be delivered to Brazilian Army by Embraer

December 05, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image: INVISIO
News
Tactical-comms project sees INVISIO/DIU product get to market in 24 months

December 03, 2024

More Comms