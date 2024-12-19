Military Embedded Systems

E-130J nuclear command and control aircraft to replace U.S. Navy’s E-6B Mercury fleet

December 19, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Northrop Grumman

MELBOURNE, Florida. The U.S. Navy chose a team led by Northrop Grumman to deliver the E-130J nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) aircraft for the U.S. Navy’s Take Charge And Move Out (TACAMO) mission, the company announced in a statement.

The E-130J will replace the E-6B Mercury fleet that is currently fulfilling the TACAMO mission, which ensures survivable communications with nuclear forces, the statement reads. Northrop Grumman plans to utilize its digital engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and expertise in weapon system integration to streamline the design, production, and sustainment of the E-130J, the company says.

Northrop Grumman has been the prime contractor on other Navy platforms such as the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and MQ-4C Triton. The company also provides ongoing support for the E-6B Mercury fleet, the statement adds.

