Military Embedded Systems

Intercom and Dismounted Soldier systems ordered by European customer from Invisio

News

December 16, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Intercom and Dismounted Soldier systems ordered by European customer from Invisio
Image via Invisio

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. Invisio won a SEK 115 million order from an existing European customer for its Intercom and Dismounted Soldier communication systems, the company announced in a statement.

The systems are designed to provide communication capabilities for both mounted and dismounted personnel, aiming to enhance operational efficiency in demanding conditions, the statement reads. Deliveries are set to begin immediately and are scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2025.

The technology is intended to provide reliable communication systems tailored for use in critical military environments.

Featured Companies

INVISIO

Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Avionics
U.S. Marine Corps photo
News
LITENING targeting pod data links upgraded by Northrop Grumman for U.S. Marine Corps

December 06, 2024

More Avionics
A.I.
Image via Lufthansa Technik
News
Lufthansa Technik, Microsoft to partner on AI in aircraft maintenance

December 16, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Akima
News
IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

December 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Advanced communication systems to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

December 17, 2024

More Comms