Intercom and Dismounted Soldier systems ordered by European customer from Invisio

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Invisio

COPENHAGEN, Denmark. Invisio won a SEK 115 million order from an existing European customer for its Intercom and Dismounted Soldier communication systems, the company announced in a statement.

The systems are designed to provide communication capabilities for both mounted and dismounted personnel, aiming to enhance operational efficiency in demanding conditions, the statement reads. Deliveries are set to begin immediately and are scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2025.

The technology is intended to provide reliable communication systems tailored for use in critical military environments.