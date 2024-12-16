Lufthansa Technik, Microsoft to partner on AI in aircraft maintenance

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lufthansa Technik

HAMBURG, Germany. Lufthansa Technik will collaborate with Microsoft to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) processes, the company announced in a statement.

The partnership leverages Microsoft Azure AI Services and cloud infrastructure to implement over 50 AI-driven use cases, aimed at optimizing maintenance operations and reducing ground time by 5-10%, the statement reads. Key applications include layover planning and the analysis of unstructured data, such as work instructions and images, using large language models (LLMs) and memory-enabled cognitive architecture, the company says.

This initiative is part of Lufthansa Technik’s broader “Digitize the Core” program, which focuses on streamlining core operational processes through digital transformation. The AI applications will enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities within the MRO industry, the statement adds.

According to their website, Lufthansa Technik provides technical support for the German Armed Forces and NATO partners.