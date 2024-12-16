Military Embedded Systems

Lufthansa Technik, Microsoft to partner on AI in aircraft maintenance

News

December 16, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Lufthansa Technik, Microsoft to partner on AI in aircraft maintenance
Image via Lufthansa Technik

HAMBURG, Germany. Lufthansa Technik will collaborate with Microsoft to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) processes, the company announced in a statement.

The partnership leverages Microsoft Azure AI Services and cloud infrastructure to implement over 50 AI-driven use cases, aimed at optimizing maintenance operations and reducing ground time by 5-10%, the statement reads. Key applications include layover planning and the analysis of unstructured data, such as work instructions and images, using large language models (LLMs) and memory-enabled cognitive architecture, the company says.

This initiative is part of Lufthansa Technik’s broader “Digitize the Core” program, which focuses on streamlining core operational processes through digital transformation. The AI applications will enhance decision-making, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities within the MRO industry, the statement adds.

According to their website, Lufthansa Technik provides technical support for the German Armed Forces and NATO partners.

Categories
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics - Computers
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
U.S. Marine Corps photo
News
LITENING targeting pod data links upgraded by Northrop Grumman for U.S. Marine Corps

December 06, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Uncrewed R&D, technology development contract signed by KBR and NAVAIR

December 17, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Akima
News
IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

December 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Advanced communication systems to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

December 17, 2024

More Comms