Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen UAS autonomy goal of Ascent AeroSystems and Autonodyne team

News

November 03, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen UAS autonomy goal of Ascent AeroSystems and Autonodyne team
Autodyne photo.

WILMINGTON, Mass. Ascent AeroSystems and Autonodyne have collaborated to create comprehensive autonomous drone solutions. Both companies were recently announced as finalists for the AUVSI 2021 XCELLENCE Awards — Ascent AeroSystems for Hardware and Systems Design and Autonodyne for Software Design and Coding. 

Ascent AeroSystems' Spirit coaxial unmanned aerial system (UAS) is designed to be versatile and durable for mission-critical operations. Combined with a fully modular, plug-and-play payload design, the Spirit's open architecture design is intended to allows operators to add or upgrade software to unlock new operating capabilities.

What can be easily added to the Spirit for enhanced autonomous capability, Autonodyne's software solution is engineered to provide competitive capability intended to allow the Spirit to perform autonomous tasks either individually, or as a team with multiple vehicles, all from a single operator and control station.

According to company officials, the addition of Autonodyne's software package with Ascent Aerosystems' Spirit airframe could unlock new possibilities for tactical control of one or more autonomous vehicles across a spectrum of use cases.

Featured Companies

Autodyne

320 Congress Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02210
Website
[email protected]

Ascent AeroSystems

100 Research Dr.
Wilmington, Massachusetts 01887
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
Collins Aerospace image.
News
Open systems architecture benefits for avionics highlighted at recent FACE/SOSA Technical Interchange Meeting
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Counter-small UAS accord signed between PAR Government Systems and AFRL
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Rugged computing company Systel joins the SOSA consortium
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Podcast
Cyber defense, tackling the climate crisis, and defunding platforms outlined in FY 2022 defense budget request
More Cyber