Next-gen UAS autonomy goal of Ascent AeroSystems and Autonodyne team

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Autodyne photo.

WILMINGTON, Mass. Ascent AeroSystems and Autonodyne have collaborated to create comprehensive autonomous drone solutions. Both companies were recently announced as finalists for the AUVSI 2021 XCELLENCE Awards — Ascent AeroSystems for Hardware and Systems Design and Autonodyne for Software Design and Coding.

Ascent AeroSystems' Spirit coaxial unmanned aerial system (UAS) is designed to be versatile and durable for mission-critical operations. Combined with a fully modular, plug-and-play payload design, the Spirit's open architecture design is intended to allows operators to add or upgrade software to unlock new operating capabilities.

What can be easily added to the Spirit for enhanced autonomous capability, Autonodyne's software solution is engineered to provide competitive capability intended to allow the Spirit to perform autonomous tasks either individually, or as a team with multiple vehicles, all from a single operator and control station.

According to company officials, the addition of Autonodyne's software package with Ascent Aerosystems' Spirit airframe could unlock new possibilities for tactical control of one or more autonomous vehicles across a spectrum of use cases.