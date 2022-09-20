Military Embedded Systems

UAS for military market will be driven by evolving warfare strategies, report predicts

September 20, 2022

U.S. Army photo.

LONDON. Interest in the use of military unmanned aerial systems (UASs) or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cost-effective platform alternative for military operations has led to a global surge in use by armed forces around the globe and will lead to the military UAS market reaching $12 billion in 2032, according to a new report from GlobalData, "Global Military UAV Market 2022-2032." 

The study authors assert that the key trends driving the demand for these systems over the next decade will be increased interest in the utilization of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) systems to redefine combat operations, along with large strides made in mission endurance and payload capabilities. 

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific will lead growth in the global military UAS market, with key market segments being MALE [medium-altitude long-endurance], HALE [high-altitude long-endurance], TUAV [tactical unmanned air vehicle], loitering munition, and target drones. 

