Unmanned maritime vehicle market to surpass $3.1 billion by 2033, study says

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Artist's rendering of DARPA No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS). DARPA image NEW YORK. The size of the unmanned maritime vehicle (UMV) market is forecast to reach over $3.1 billion by 2033, a projected increase of over $1.9 billion from the size of the 2023 market, driven by a growing number of applications for littoral warfare, according to a report from GlobalData, "Unmanned Maritime Vehicles – Thematic Intelligence."

The report author highlights the projected market expansion of various types of UMVs in the study, forecasting growth in the unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market from $894 million in 2023 to over $2.1 billion in 2033, and projecting growth in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market from $379 million in 2023 to $965 million in 2033.

According to the report author, "The emergence of combat-capable UMV designs mirrors the wider trend throughout the global defense sector whereby military organizations are increasingly weaponizing unmanned systems across the air, land, and naval domains in order to capitalize on the outsized cost-to-benefit ratio such platforms provide when compared to both conventionally manned platforms and unguided munitions.”

