Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous mobile power station for use by military showcased at AUSA

News

October 14, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Dannar

WASHINGTON. Mobile power-station company Dannar is highlighting its autonomous mobile power station (MPS) for use by the military at this week's AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.  

According to the company's announcement, its MPS is an autonomous-capable, multipurpose modular, offroad platform that is able to provide bidirectional electrical power and energy storage and can power a wide variety of work attachments including front-end loaders, scissor lifts, or agricultural equipment. The MPS is a power bank on wheels that is able to deliver 1/2 mW of stored energy to exactly where it’s needed most, as Dannar calls it a "mega battery on wheels."

In military use, the company asserts, the MPS is helping speed up electric vehicle fleet deployment with flexible and highly portable energy storage.

 

