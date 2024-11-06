Auxiliary power unit, generator to be provided for Chinook fleet by Honeywell

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Columbia Helicopters chose Honeywell’s 36-150[CH] auxiliary power unit (APU) and 35KVA generator system to upgrade its fleet of Model 234 and CH-47D Chinook helicopters, Honeywell announced in a statement.

The upgraded APU will provide a source of ground power for main engine starts and for operating aircraft hydraulic and electric systems, the statement reads. Honeywell claims that the new systems will deliver greater power compared to the currently installed equipment, enhancing operational efficiency for heavy-lift missions.

The 36-150[CH] APU is based on Honeywell’s 36-150 series, which has been deployed globally on military Black Hawk helicopters. Columbia Helicopters, a provider of heavy-lift helicopter services, plans to integrate the new systems to support its mission readiness and expand its capabilities in demanding operational environments, the statement reads.