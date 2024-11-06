Military Embedded Systems

Auxiliary power unit, generator to be provided for Chinook fleet by Honeywell

News

November 06, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Auxiliary power unit, generator to be provided for Chinook fleet by Honeywell
Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Columbia Helicopters chose Honeywell’s 36-150[CH] auxiliary power unit (APU) and 35KVA generator system to upgrade its fleet of Model 234 and CH-47D Chinook helicopters, Honeywell announced in a statement.

The upgraded APU will provide a source of ground power for main engine starts and for operating aircraft hydraulic and electric systems, the statement reads. Honeywell claims that the new systems will deliver greater power compared to the currently installed equipment, enhancing operational efficiency for heavy-lift missions.

The 36-150[CH] APU is based on Honeywell’s 36-150 series, which has been deployed globally on military Black Hawk helicopters. Columbia Helicopters, a provider of heavy-lift helicopter services, plans to integrate the new systems to support its mission readiness and expand its capabilities in demanding operational environments, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Honeywell

Charlotte, North Carolina
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned
Image via Honeywell
News
Auxiliary power unit, generator to be provided for Chinook fleet by Honeywell

November 06, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Optronic and navigation systems to be equipped on Egyptian ships by Safran

November 05, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

November 04, 2024

More Comms