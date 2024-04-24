Electrification growing in military uncrewed systems: sources

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. The military uncrewed systems industry is moving towards greater electrification and away from fossil fuels and more traditional power sources, exhibitors at the XPONENTIAL 2024 show say.

Allocor.tech was one of the exhibitors on hand showcasing electrification with their Taurus 400 series of high-voltage, high-power motor controllers used in uncrewed applications.

They argue that electrification helps with efficiency and customization depending on the customer, and the controllers can reduce size, weight, and power (SWaP), which is particularly important for uncrewed systems. These electrified systems are also quieter than traditional motors.

"Existing high voltage industry solutions are big and heavy, often requiring large heat sinks and fans," the company says in promotional materials shared at the show. "Moving away from IGBTs [Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors] and electrolytics to higher end power components results in improved efficiency.

"This means less heat and an overall smaller and lighter controller due to a smaller heat sink," the company adds. "Working with our customers to tailor packaging and thermal management to their needs allows further reductions in size and weight."