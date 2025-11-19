New QMC I/O Modules for Rugged, High-performance Embedded Systems

Acromag’s new VITA 93 QMC mezzanine modules deliver reliable, high-density I/O in an ultra-compact format designed for SWaP-C (size, weight, power, cost) constrained applications. Measuring just 26 by 78.25 mm per single-width module, and taking up less than one-quarter the space of a traditional PMC or XMC, QMC enables powerful signal processing in minimal space.

Built to the open VITA 93 standard, QMC modules ensure interoperability with carrier cards across platforms such as 3U/6U VPX, CompactPCI-Serial, PCIe, VNX+, and other small form factor systems. Designers can mix and match analog, digital, and serial I/O modules on a single carrier card for highly customizable solutions.

The initial release includes six module types:

QMC350: 20-channel, simultaneous 16-bit A/D at 1 MSPS

QMC440: 32 optically isolated digital inputs

QMC450: 32 isolated solid-state relay outputs

QMC510: Eight programmable RS-232/422/485 serial ports

QMC520: Four isolated RS-232/422/485 serial ports

QMC730: Multifunction analog, digital I/O, and counter/timer

A PCIe carrier card (QPCe7210) hosts the QMC modules to provide field I/O cable connectors and a high-performance host interface.

QMC modules are engineered for rugged reliability. All models support conduction- or air-cooled deployment. Several models feature isolated interfaces to guard against electrical surges and noise. The modules are IPMI-ready enabling a system manager to monitor sensor data, voltage levels, and board temperatures.

Smaller than XMC and more robust than M.2 or mPCIe, QMC modules give embedded designers new options for integrating I/O into dense systems without sacrificing durability or flexibility.

Whether used in aerospace, defense, industrial automation, or other embedded computing applications, QMC modules deliver I/O performance and dependability in one of the smallest footprints available.

