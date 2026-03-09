Drone and autonomous systems company to be created through merger of Powerus, Aureus Greenway Holdings

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida. Autonomous drone and autonomous systems company Powerus is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings in a deal that would create a combined company expected to trade on Nasdaq as PUSA, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Powerus will merge with a newly formed AGH subsidiary and continue as the surviving entity, while AGH will adopt the name Powerus Corporation, the statement reads. The transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards and by a majority of their stockholders, according to the statement.

Powerus says it operates through subsidiaries focused on heavy-lift uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms, tactical defense systems, and maritime surveillance systems. The company says some of its aircraft are designed to carry payloads of more than 500 pounds.

The merger is expected to close in summer 2026, pending customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the effectiveness of a registration statement, the statement reads.

Powerus also said it secured a $50 million commitment from Korea Climate & Governance Improvement Fund, which is expected to be completed by April 6, 2026, while AGH said it expects about $9 million in gross proceeds from a private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes, according to the statement.