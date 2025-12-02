Military Embedded Systems

Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Corsha

TYSONS CORNER, Va. Corsha, a company acting as a Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) that works to secure machine-to-machine (M2M) communication across operational systems and critical infrastructure, announced that the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC) achieved an Authorization-to-Operate (ATO). 

Under the ATO, according to the Corsha announcement, AFSC is using the Corsha mIDP platform to employ zero-trust principles to Operational Technology (OT), build machine identities for operational systems, and provide robust access control for system-to-system connections across industrial networks. The majority of the traffic, say Corsha officials, goes over automated manufacturing networks and is system-to-system rather than human-to-system; Corsha’s mIDP platform focuses on securing these systems, bridging legacy equipment to modern cloud-native platforms.

“The ATO-approved solution provides a blueprint for quickly and securely introducing modern technologies across the shop floor at AFSC/Robins using zero trust principles.” said Anusha Iyer, CEO and Founder of Corsha. “Working closely with Shane Groves, the Robotics SME at WR-ALC, we are taking an identity-centric approach to securely connect operational systems and help realize the potential of automation, model-sharing, and data-driven decisions for legacy and modern systems alike.”

This development is enabling AFSC to streamline robotic model building, reduce manual tasks, and improve maintenance planning. 

