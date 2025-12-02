Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Corsha TYSONS CORNER, Va. Corsha, a company acting as a Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) that works to secure machine-to-machine (M2M) communication across operational systems and critical infrastructure, announced that the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center (AFSC) at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC) achieved an Authorization-to-Operate (ATO).

Under the ATO, according to the Corsha announcement, AFSC is using the Corsha mIDP platform to employ zero-trust principles to Operational Technology (OT), build machine identities for operational systems, and provide robust access control for system-to-system connections across industrial networks. The majority of the traffic, say Corsha officials, goes over automated manufacturing networks and is system-to-system rather than human-to-system; Corsha’s mIDP platform focuses on securing these systems, bridging legacy equipment to modern cloud-native platforms.

“The ATO-approved solution provides a blueprint for quickly and securely introducing modern technologies across the shop floor at AFSC/Robins using zero trust principles.” said Anusha Iyer, CEO and Founder of Corsha. “Working closely with Shane Groves, the Robotics SME at WR-ALC, we are taking an identity-centric approach to securely connect operational systems and help realize the potential of automation, model-sharing, and data-driven decisions for legacy and modern systems alike.”

This development is enabling AFSC to streamline robotic model building, reduce manual tasks, and improve maintenance planning.