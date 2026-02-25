Military Embedded Systems

Helmet display and tracking system to be supplied for Israeli Black Hawk helicopters by Elbit

February 25, 2026

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. will supply its Helmet Display and Tracking System for the Israeli Air Force’s UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The Helmet Display and Tracking System provides helmet-mounted symbology and three-dimensional synthetic vision symbology that depicts terrain, obstacles, and flight plan information in real time, the statement reads. Elbit says the system is intended to support aircrew situational awareness during degraded visual environments such as dust, precipitation, fog, smoke, and night operations. The company adds that the system includes a synthetic landing zone display intended to support approach and landing in reduced-visibility conditions.

Elbit says the system uses line-of-sight head tracking to align the displayed symbology with the pilot’s viewing direction and to support coordination among cockpit crew members. The Helmet Display and Tracking System is based on an open, modular architecture and is designed to integrate with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and thermal imaging sensors, navigation and positioning systems, obstacle detection sensors, and external video sources, according to the statement.

