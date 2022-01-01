Ultra-Compact Military Managed 24 Fiber Optic Ethernet Switch

The most compact and high-density military grade Fiber Ethernet Switch on the market is Milpower’s MILTECH 24FO. This product offers the most advanced capabilities for Military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Its 24 x 1G Fiber Optic ports with management capabilities ensure high-speed data transmission, while its small form factor - 8.44" X 3.71" X 1.98", and weight of just 1.1Kg, making it ideal for radar installations, EO sensor suites, persistent wide area surveillance, signals intelligence, and more. It can be remotely managed to optimize communications and prioritize critical information traffic. Advanced network features, including switching protocols, virtual LANS (VLANS), traffic prioritization (QoS), and bandwidth aggregation are standard. Cyber protection creates immunity to electromagnetic emissions (EMI), creating no electromagnetic signature to alert traffic on the fiber.



The MILTECH 24FO’s Gigabit speeds and 28VDC power make it instantly compatible with any network device and power system. Its mechanical packaging enhancement, including ruggedized Amphenol SIM 2D 44VG connectors, is tested for 810F and 461E airborne and ground environmental compliance and high reliability.



All our Ethernet solutions are Purpose-built for mobile military platforms. Our full networking product range includes military Ethernet switches, rugged routers, USB hubs, media converters and VPX solutions designed for the unique SWaP requirements of military applications. Available in both in MIL-STD packaged and board-level configurations, all our MILTECH networking products are designed with passive cooling, flexible power while meeting MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-704 and IP67 or IP68 standards.



About Milpower Source:

Milpower Source, Inc. designs rugged power conversion, power management, and networking solutions for the commercial, military and aerospace applications. With nearly 40 years of experience, we design and manufacture “off the shelf” (OTS), modified and fully custom solutions to address the demanding requirements of today’s MIL-Standards.