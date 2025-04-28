PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Hexagon’s GAJT-310 anti-jam solution for PNT protection

This week’s product, the Hexagon GNSS Anti-Jam Technology (GAJT)-310 solution, enables assured positioning, navigation, and timing (A-PNT) by protecting against hostile radio frequency (RF) interference for space-constrained military applications including uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). The product can maintain time synchronization across platforms and sensors and is available as an integrated enclosure or federated option with separate electronics card and CRPA (controlled reception pattern antenna).

Unlike other low-SWaP [size, weight, and power] solutions that only protect L1, GAJT310 protects both L1 and L2 bands from two simultaneous jammers per band (four total) and enables situational awareness with jammer direction-finding capability. It is commercially exportable, non-ITAR technology and available as an integrated enclosure or federated (separate anti-jam electronics and CRPA) for flexible and affordable integration.

Low Latency Advantage

Latency refers to any delay of data transmission. GNSS signals travel from a satellite at the speed of light, which is 186,000 miles per second; when you translate this into nanoseconds (a billionth of a second), the distance light travels is one foot. The delay with higher-latency anti-jammers can be as much as 130,000 nanoseconds, which translates to almost 25 miles.

The GAJT-310 anti-jam antenna system minimizes the delay between detecting jamming and providing output to the receiver. In timing operations where multiple pieces of equipment must be synchronized, adjusting the other receivers for a higher latency delay requires complex calculations, which is a barrier to quick implementation.

The Hexagon anti-jam solution has a latency of just 30 nanoseconds, which requires no adjustment to operate with other radios, receivers, or electronic timing equipment. It can provide protection immediately as there are no complex calculations required to adjust for a delayed response time.

The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) GAJT-310 is based on Hexagon’s GAJT-710 and GAJT-410 for NATO forces, which have been deployed in-theatre worldwide.

Other Features

Can identify jamming sources with up to 10 degrees of accuracy

GAJT-310 Integrated Product: Combined antenna and anti-jam electronics in one compact, easy to install unit. Perfect for small vehicles and autonomous platforms. Size: 130 × 100 × 52 mm Weight: 545 grams Power consumption: <3 W (typical) Input voltage: 10 to 33 VDC Meets MIL-STD-1275F



GAJT-310 Federated Product: Separate anti-jam electronics and a 3-element CRPA for flexible integration into small platforms like UAVs. Size: anti-jam electronics PCB: 95 × 75 mm; antenna array: 127 × 102 × 25 mm Weight: anti-jam electronics PCB: 73 grams; antenna array with radome: 323 grams; antenna array, no radome: 213 grams

Custom antenna options: Antcom (part of Hexagon) specializes in accurate, rugged and resilient antennas for harsh environments. The company produces a standard antenna to pair with the federated GAJT-310 or can custom design antennas and manufacture for high-volume applications.

For more information, visit the GAJT-310 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the GAJT-310 product sheet, click here .

To learn more about the GAJT line of products, click here .

To view Hexagon’s Defense Brochure, click here .

For sales information, click here .