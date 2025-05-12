Military Embedded Systems

New mesh networking device for uncrewed and autonomous systems launched by goTenna

News

May 12, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via goTenna

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey. goTenna launched a new mesh networking radio, the Pro X2m, designed for integration into third-party defense and law enforcement platforms to enable off-grid, secure communications for uncrewed and autonomous systems, the company announced in a statement.

The Pro X2m builds on the company’s existing Pro X2 handheld product, and is designed to be a modular, cartridge-based form factor optimized for integration into air, sea, and land platforms, the company says. It supports communications over very high frequency (VHF) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) bands and is designed for low-bandwidth backup communications, situational awareness, and network relay support in austere environments, the statement reads.

"We have a lot of customers who use this in extremely austere conditions," said Ari Schuler, CEO of goTenna. "One of the demands we got from customers was they wanted a version ideal for platform integration. You can duct tape [the Pro X2] to anything, but they wanted something permanent."

The company is focusing on sea-based applications for the technology in particular, particularly autonomous surface vessels, which Schuler says is an ideal application for the technology because of the potential for contested environments and a need for low-bandwidth backup communications.

"That's the primary use case," he said. "The other use case is ... putting us up on drones, because you can see that an aerial asset at the right altitude could provide thousands of square miles of coverage."

The device is compatible with the ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) ecosystem and supports standardized integration through a rack-and-sled approach, enabling future hardware upgrades with consistent form factor and power requirements, the company says.

