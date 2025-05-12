PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Silvus StreamCaster Lite 5200 MANET radio

This week’s product, the Silvus StreamCaster Lite 5200 MANET radio, delivers the performance of StreamCaster MANET radios in an ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP) footprint. The SL5200 combines command and control (C2), sensor, and telemetry data with communications-relay capabilities – enabling seamless integration into a range of tactical applications such as unmanned systems.

Compact and versatile, the SL5200 delivers high-fidelity video, voice, and IP data communications at mission speed.

The company’s proprietary MN-MIMO waveform is capable of linking hundreds of nodes with electronic warfare resiliency and scalability. It connects multiple UAVs, UGVs, USVs, sensors, personnel, and manned/unmanned platforms through one massively scalable mesh network that’s natively compatible with 4000-series StreamCaster MANET radios.

Spectrum Dominance

The part has advanced FIPS 140-3 encryption and available access to Spectrum Dominance, a software licensable extension to the Silvus MN-MIMO waveform. Spectrum Dominance is an expansive suite of low probability of intercept/low probability of detection (LPI/LPD) and antijamming resiliency capabilities that enable secure and protected communications without sacrificing performance, even under electronic attack.

StreamCaster MANET radios are also the first and only tactical radios to receive FIPS 140-3 Level 2 validation, meeting the U.S. government’s highest security requirements for cryptographic modules for sensitive data protection.

Features

Up to 2 watts output power (4W effective with the company’s TX Eigen Beamforming

Up 100 mbps data throughput

Battle-proven MN-MIMO waveform has 550+ node scalability

Single-/dual-band frequency options

I/O interfaces: Ethernet, USB, RS232

Advanced encryption: AES256; FIPS 140-3

Operating temperature: -40 °C to +85 °C

Dimensions: 63.5 x 44.5 x 10.4 mm

Weight: 26 g (bare PCB) 52 g (with shields)

Material: Aluminum 6061-T6

For more information, visit the SL5200 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

