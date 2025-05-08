Tactical radio contract with U.S. Army signed by Sev1Tech

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WOODBRIDGE, Va. Cybersecurity and IT provider Sev1Tech reports that it won a $262 million contract with the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office, Command, Control and Communications Network.

Under the terms of the contract, the company is tasked with providing continued support for Army tactical radio systems, including seamless deployment, sustainment, and training. Over the next five years, Sev1Tech’s C5ISR Division will assist the U.S. Army’s PEO C3N and readiness management division with efficient fielding, integration, and sustainment of critical tactical-radio capabilities, providing end-to-end material fielding, integrated product support, platform integration, new-equipment training, and field-support services to bolster the branch’s tactical radio communications.

Sev1Tech officials say that these moves will help the Army to streamline the deployment of advanced communication systems, thereby reducing fielding timelines and ensuring soldiers receive hands-on, mission-ready training.

“For over 15 years, we’ve proudly supported the Army’s tactical radio program, providing the high-quality, on-time solutions necessary to adapt in today's evolving landscape,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “We look forward to continuing support of this essential mission, ensuring our warfighters have the cutting-edge communication capabilities they need to succeed in any operational environment — whether on land, sea or in remote locations.”

Sev1Tech will conduct the work alongside partner companies including the Augustine Consulting Inc. (ACI), JHT, and NetSEA.