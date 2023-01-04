Radar sensing and perception for autonomous ground systems wins Army SBIR grant

Military Embedded Systems

January 04, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif. Radar sensing and perception company Metawave announced at the CES trade show that it won a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Army to develop long-range radar sensing and perception solutions for off-road autonomous vehicle (AGV) operation in adverse weather and complex operating conditions.

Under the terms of the SBIR grant, Metawave will enhance its already-used Carson radar technology platform to support off-road perception sensing and other advancements for AGVs; the resulting "Hudson" technology platform uses Metawave’s long-range and all-weather detection, tracking, and perception capabilities made possible by phased-array beamforming and steering front-end Marconi chips, highly integrated antenna-in-package (AiP) modules, and high-resolution radar algorithms. The new Hudson radar platform will also use enhanced NVIDIA GPUs. 

The contract also calls for Metawave to develop Anthem, a proprietary machine learning (ML) software platform comprising lidar, camera, and fusion stacks to support advanced sensing and perception radar platforms. 

 

