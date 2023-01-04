Radar sensing and perception for autonomous ground systems wins Army SBIR grant

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Metawave

CARLSBAD, Calif. Radar sensing and perception company Metawave announced at the CES trade show that it won a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Army to develop long-range radar sensing and perception solutions for off-road autonomous vehicle (AGV) operation in adverse weather and complex operating conditions.

Under the terms of the SBIR grant, Metawave will enhance its already-used Carson radar technology platform to support off-road perception sensing and other advancements for AGVs; the resulting "Hudson" technology platform uses Metawave’s long-range and all-weather detection, tracking, and perception capabilities made possible by phased-array beamforming and steering front-end Marconi chips, highly integrated antenna-in-package (AiP) modules, and high-resolution radar algorithms. The new Hudson radar platform will also use enhanced NVIDIA GPUs.

The contract also calls for Metawave to develop Anthem, a proprietary machine learning (ML) software platform comprising lidar, camera, and fusion stacks to support advanced sensing and perception radar platforms.