UAS powered by jets for manned-unmanned teaming garners $17.6 million USAF award for Kratos

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

UAS image courtesy Kratos.

SAN DIEGO. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced that its Kratos Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) has been awarded a contract worth $17.6 million to design and develop a jet-powered off-board sensing station (OBSS) unmanned aerial system (UAS) in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) technology maturation portfolio.

The Kratos OBSS solution, according to the award announcement, uses manufacturing techniques that enhance its ability to both provide significant performance for sensor extension missions for manned jet aircraft and to additionally accommodate significant offensive weapons volume to also act as a weapons bay extension for manned aircraft.

Work performed under the contract will be done at secure Kratos engineering and technology facilities located in Texas, California, and Oklahoma over the next 12 months.