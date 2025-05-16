Modular counter-UAS system used by German Armed Forces to be upgraded

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Bundeswehr-Brandsmoeller

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract from Germany's Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to enhance the capabilities of its ASUL counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS), the company announced in a statement.

ASUL is a modular C-UAS platform that integrates a scalable combination of passive and active radar, electro-optical sensors, and various countermeasures to detect, classify, and neutralize small UAS threats, the statement reads.

Originally developed by ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH, a Hensoldt subsidiary, ASUL was delivered to the German Armed Forces in 2022 and has since undergone field use in operational scenarios. The company says the upgrade will incorporate recent technological developments and combat experience to improve detection, command, and engagement capabilities.

The system's architecture includes the Elysion Mission Core, a command-and-control framework that fuses sensor data using AI-supported algorithms to support real-time threat evaluation and response planning, the company says.