AI, machine learning for threat analysis to be expanded under SOCOM-Seerist agreement

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Seerist

RESTON, Virginia. U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) entered into a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Seerist to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for risk assessment and operational decision-making, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on refining Seerist’s existing AI-powered threat intelligence tools to support SOCOM’s operational requirements, the statement reads. This includes enhancements in global event detection, predictive modeling, and situational awareness.

According to the statement, the partnership aims to improve the military’s ability to process large volumes of data and extract relevant insights to assess geopolitical risks and identify emerging threats. The effort will explore new AI modeling approaches tailored to the specific needs of special operations forces.

The company states that this initiative builds on previous work with the Department of Defense and reflects a broader push to integrate AI into military intelligence workflows.