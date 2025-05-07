Red Cat & Palladyne AI: Easing Cognitive Load with Autonomous Drone Teams (video)Sponsored Story
May 07, 2025
Red Cat is reducing the battlefield’s cognitive burden on individual operators by integrating repairable, app-based drones like the Teal Black Widow, purpose-built for the US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance needs. Palladyne’s AI software, meanwhile, enables autonomous drone swarming, allowing multiple drones to operate as a coordinated team with minimal user input.
Click here or above to watch.