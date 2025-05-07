Military Embedded Systems

Red Cat & Palladyne AI: Easing Cognitive Load with Autonomous Drone Teams (video)

Sponsored Story

May 07, 2025

At SOF Week 2025, Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing at Red Cat, and Matt Vogt, Chief Revenue Officer at Palladyne AI, explore how their collaboration is reshaping tactical autonomy through AI-driven drone technology.

Red Cat is reducing the battlefield’s cognitive burden on individual operators by integrating repairable, app-based drones like the Teal Black Widow, purpose-built for the US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance needs. Palladyne’s AI software, meanwhile, enables autonomous drone swarming, allowing multiple drones to operate as a coordinated team with minimal user input.

Click here or above to watch.

 

Featured Companies

Red Cat

Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Unmanned - ISR
Topic Tags
Avionics
L3Harris test pilot Clint Logwood stands in front of a Sky Warden aircraft brought in to display at SOF Week. (MES staff photo)
News
L3Harris begins delivering Skyraider II aircraft to USSOCOM, explores international sales

May 07, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Nammo’s UAS-specific Fuze and Modular Warhead featured at SOF Week 2025

May 07, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy Cubic
News
Cubic launches DTECH Fusion Trust platform at SOF Week 2025

May 05, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Austin Farnham, president of Octane Wireless
Sponsored Story
Octane Wireless boosts UAV comms with lightweight high-efficiency antennas (video)

May 07, 2025

More Comms