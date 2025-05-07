Red Cat & Palladyne AI: Easing Cognitive Load with Autonomous Drone Teams (video)

At SOF Week 2025, Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing at Red Cat, and Matt Vogt, Chief Revenue Officer at Palladyne AI, explore how their collaboration is reshaping tactical autonomy through AI-driven drone technology.

Red Cat is reducing the battlefield’s cognitive burden on individual operators by integrating repairable, app-based drones like the Teal Black Widow, purpose-built for the US Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance needs. Palladyne’s AI software, meanwhile, enables autonomous drone swarming, allowing multiple drones to operate as a coordinated team with minimal user input.

